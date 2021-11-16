Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will post sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Weyerhaeuser posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of WY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.30. 143,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,391. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

