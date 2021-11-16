Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

