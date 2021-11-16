Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will announce $5.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.05 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $23.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.74 million to $31.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.60 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $383.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

