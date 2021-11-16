Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NTAP stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,224. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

