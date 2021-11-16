Zacks: Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBR shares. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in KBR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 32.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.03 and a beta of 1.30. KBR has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

