Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Ingevity posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 60.4% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,821. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

