Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to post $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $18.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $20.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,403,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $104,186,000 after acquiring an additional 155,847 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $105,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

