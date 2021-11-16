Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amplitude.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. 3,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,720. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $1,873,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

