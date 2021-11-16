Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $555.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report sales of $555.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550.60 million. Amedisys posted sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 11.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 23.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2,265.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 142.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,671. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $137.82 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.40.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

