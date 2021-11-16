Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970.20 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $970.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $958.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $996.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $834.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 756,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.