Zacks: Brokerages Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $970.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $958.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $996.00 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $834.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,056 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 756,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

