Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.07). Veracyte also posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.78. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

