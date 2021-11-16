Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post $9.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.23 billion and the highest is $10.22 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $36.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.70. 3,141,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

