Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.50.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $561.89. The stock had a trading volume of 422,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,453. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $500.26 and its 200 day moving average is $396.62. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $586.83.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

