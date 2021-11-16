Zacks: Analysts Expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. PPL has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PPL by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 19.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in PPL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

