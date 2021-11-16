Zacks: Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.54 Million

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $235.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $895.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $893.10 million to $897.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $972.50 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,932. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.