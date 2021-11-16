Zacks: Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post sales of $310.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $318.82 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

FNV stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.63. 612,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average is $145.74. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

