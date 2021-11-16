Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $915.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 150,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,992. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,222,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 150,249 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

