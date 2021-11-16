Zacks: Analysts Expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTT shares. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 3,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,207. The company has a market capitalization of $425.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.17. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

