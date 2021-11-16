Zacks: Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

NYSE AEO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,878,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after buying an additional 1,470,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

