Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $174.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.59 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $728.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,729. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25. Alarm.com has a one year low of $67.39 and a one year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

