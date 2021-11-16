Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.19). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 156%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WKHS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,275,013. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 21.65. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 714,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

