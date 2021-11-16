Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Post $0.02 EPS

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.97. NOW has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

