Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.10. Masimo reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,528 shares of company stock worth $15,285,649. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after buying an additional 267,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Masimo by 38.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 231,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,634. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $303.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

