Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,352. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,525,000 after purchasing an additional 310,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,694,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,581,000 after purchasing an additional 301,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

