Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.84. Allison Transmission reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

ALSN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. 27,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.