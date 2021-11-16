Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the October 14th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 801,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZWRK opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Z-Work Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

