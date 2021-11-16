Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Gap Down to $21.90

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.90, but opened at $20.81. Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 1,554 shares traded.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,360. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.