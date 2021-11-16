Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

