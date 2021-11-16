Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $275,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

