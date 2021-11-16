Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 3,433 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $67.80 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

