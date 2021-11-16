XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Announces Earnings Results

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

XpresSpa Group stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 55,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,395. XpresSpa Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in XpresSpa Group by 390.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

