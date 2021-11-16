Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Get Xometry alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

Shares of Xometry stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. 10,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51. Xometry has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xometry (XMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.