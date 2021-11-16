X Financial (XYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

X Financial stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. X Financial has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $254.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) by 10,541.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of X Financial worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

