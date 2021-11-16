WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$171.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSP. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$179.46.

TSE:WSP opened at C$179.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$90.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The firm has a market cap of C$21.10 billion and a PE ratio of 50.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$149.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

