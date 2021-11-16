Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the October 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WRDLY stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39.

WRDLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worldline presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

