Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $303.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $300.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.32 and a 200-day moving average of $249.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,642.13, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

