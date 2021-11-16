Woodstock Corp Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Woodstock Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 6,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS opened at $404.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.33 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.