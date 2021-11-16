Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock was recently hit by its lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter and a slashed earnings view for 2021. Results partly reflected the impacts of the ongoing supply-chain disruption caused by the Vietnam factory closures and global logistic delays due to port congestions. The company's Merrell brand was the most impacted by the factory closures in Vietnam in the quarter. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and both metrics grew year over year on strong demand for its brands, robust direct-to-consumer sales and a solid performance at stores. However, Wolverine notes that the unexpected factory closures and a volatile logistic environment dented its performance in the last few months of 2021. It expects the volatility to continue in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE WWW opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock valued at $147,185. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

