WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

MAPS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

