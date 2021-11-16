WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

MAPS opened at $9.17 on Friday. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 82,469 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,381,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in WM Technology by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WM Technology by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 262,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

