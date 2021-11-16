WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post sales of $75.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.44 million and the highest is $76.06 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $67.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $301.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.20 million to $302.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.01 million, with estimates ranging from $313.67 million to $323.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WETF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 577,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,003. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $995.61 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 20.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,163 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

