Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 168.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.71.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 125,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wingstop by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.