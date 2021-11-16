William Blair Weighs in on Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Thryv in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on THRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

Thryv stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 917,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $28,637,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,509 shares of company stock worth $43,428,326 over the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

