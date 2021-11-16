William Blair Comments on MediaAlpha, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediaAlpha in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair also issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 803,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,668,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,223,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,435,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,742.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,621 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

