Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,207,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in AT&T by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,756 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 106,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,301,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

