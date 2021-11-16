Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,676,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $380.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day moving average is $331.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

