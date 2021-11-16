Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases 16,428 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 503.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

