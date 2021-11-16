Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $830,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

