Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Mortgage Trust comprises 1.2% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $109,058.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Stephen Alpart bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

