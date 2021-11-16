Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Buys 5,183 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 3.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 808,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,809 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

